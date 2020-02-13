California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,226 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Continental Resources worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 59,892 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 25,044 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 760.8% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 51,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 45,270 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. 18.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $427,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $701,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039 in the last three months. 77.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Continental Resources stock opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLR shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

