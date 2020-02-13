California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 21,725 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of Dorman Products worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Dorman Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 15.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 37,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 18,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $73.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.41. Dorman Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.39 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

