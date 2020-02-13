California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 106,959 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,959 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.27% of Steelcase worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 1,210.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 573,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 530,021 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 0.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 559,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 23.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 20.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 111.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 63,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Steelcase presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

In other Steelcase news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 28,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $567,112.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,762.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $98,901.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,846.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,926. 17.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SCS opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.42. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.70 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Steelcase’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

