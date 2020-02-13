California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 1,234,016 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 502.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,479,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234,016 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 1.05% of Cerus worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CERS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 1,108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. The company has a market cap of $750.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.57. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CERS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research raised Cerus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cerus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

In other Cerus news, Director Gail Schulze sold 15,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $62,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,731.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

