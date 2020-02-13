California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 1,406,882 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 446.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,722,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406,882 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of NIO worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 7.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NIO by 100.0% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 72.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $3.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

NIO stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.90. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.96). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 947.90% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

