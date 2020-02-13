California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 21,820 Shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of YY worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in YY by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in YY during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in YY by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in YY during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in YY by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get YY alerts:

YY stock opened at $65.69 on Thursday. YY Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. YY had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $962.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that YY Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on YY shares. BidaskClub lowered YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of YY in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on YY from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.52.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.