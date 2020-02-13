California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 78,758 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,758 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.35% of Federal Signal worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 100.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FSS opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.57. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSS. ValuEngine lowered Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

