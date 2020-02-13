California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Power Integrations worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POWI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,182,000 after buying an additional 30,956 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,689,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,742,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,208,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.0% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 516,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,687,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $468,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,272,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $182,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,384.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,327 shares of company stock worth $15,230,220 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $109.37 on Thursday. Power Integrations Inc has a 12-month low of $64.95 and a 12-month high of $111.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.83 and its 200 day moving average is $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

