California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,539 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Chemours worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Chemours by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 337,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Chemours to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.15.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,532,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CC opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.59. Chemours Co has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

