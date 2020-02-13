California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GWPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock opened at $127.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.53 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.61. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $95.71 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $30,682.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $173,590.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $48,967.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 908,916 shares of company stock valued at $8,575,650 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

