California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,087 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Tallgrass Energy worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,985,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023,031 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,657,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,033 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,081,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after acquiring an additional 269,975 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,511,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Tallgrass Energy by 386.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 640,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after buying an additional 509,108 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

NYSE TGE opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of research analysts have commented on TGE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tallgrass Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.