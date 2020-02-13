California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,296 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.29% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 76.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 197,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.48.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.