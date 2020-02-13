California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.24 Million Position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,850 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Retail Properties of America worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1,505.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,656,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 33,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 132,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. Retail Properties of America Inc has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 88.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPAI. ValuEngine raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

