California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.33 Million Stock Position in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,577 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Anixter International worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Anixter International by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,931,000 after purchasing an additional 95,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Anixter International by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,117,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anixter International by 188.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 414,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,648,000 after buying an additional 270,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Anixter International by 142.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after buying an additional 90,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Anixter International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXE opened at $98.52 on Thursday. Anixter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.55. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Anixter International Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Longbow Research cut Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Anixter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Anixter International Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

