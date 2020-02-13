California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,647 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.28% of Argo Group worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Argo Group stock opened at $66.46 on Thursday. Argo Group has a twelve month low of $60.36 and a twelve month high of $78.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.59.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair cut shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.04.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

