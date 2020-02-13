California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.44 Million Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.30% of Ladder Capital worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,277,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,068,000 after buying an additional 59,127 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,916,000 after purchasing an additional 251,635 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 471,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 82,483 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 383,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 47,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. 50.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Shares of LADR opened at $18.86 on Thursday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 77.18, a current ratio of 77.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point started coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.10 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.87.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.