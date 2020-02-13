California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.47 Million Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 101,790 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.26% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEO opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 21.25%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

