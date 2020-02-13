California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,363 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.43% of NIC worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NIC during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of NIC in the third quarter worth $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NIC in the third quarter worth $236,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of NIC in the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIC in the second quarter worth $273,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIC stock opened at $20.81 on Thursday. NIC Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. NIC’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGOV. Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NIC in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

