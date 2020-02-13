California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.63 Million Stake in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Cimpress worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cimpress by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cimpress by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cimpress by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cimpress by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Shares of CMPR opened at $115.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average of $121.85. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.10. Cimpress NV has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $145.09.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. The company had revenue of $820.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.82 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 12,360.67% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Cimpress NV will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMPR. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.