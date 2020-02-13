California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.85 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,792 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 29.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 633.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 582.8% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA opened at $134.92 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $135.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

