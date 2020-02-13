California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.99 Million Holdings in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of China Biologic Products worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 476.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 17,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 19,029 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,818,000 after buying an additional 19,846 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Biologic Products stock opened at $116.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.16. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $119.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.26.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.52. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. China Biologic Products’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $92.67.

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

