California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Pinterest worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $393,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $1,124,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 216.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Pinterest by 376.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion and a PE ratio of -7.39. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.75 and a quick ratio of 13.75.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 120.14% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Nomura lifted their price target on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on Pinterest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pinterest from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 28,782 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $698,251.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,251.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,307,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,689 over the last 90 days.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

