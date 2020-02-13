California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,478 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.36% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

KLIC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.