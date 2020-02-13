California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Energizer worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Energizer by 59.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 13.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 82.4% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 25,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Energizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

NYSE ENR opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 475.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.81. Energizer Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.33 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other Energizer news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $103,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,505.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.