California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,753 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.12% of Cosan worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 13.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,809,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,179,000 after purchasing an additional 219,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cosan by 7.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,716,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 126,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cosan by 151.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 582,472 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cosan by 4,763.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,446,000 after acquiring an additional 883,889 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cosan by 687.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 627,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CZZ opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69. Cosan Ltd has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cosan Ltd will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora lowered Cosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

