California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 52,990 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,990 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.35% of Adtalem Global Education worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after buying an additional 227,659 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2,168.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 89,048 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi bought 32,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $1,079,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,975.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $51.79.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

