California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 53,650 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,650 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.53% of Benchmark Electronics worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHE. Sidoti cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

NYSE BHE opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.25. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $973.88 million, a PE ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.50 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

