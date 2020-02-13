California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 78,133 Shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,133 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.28% of Kontoor Brands worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KTB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares during the period.

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.39.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.92. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $43.24.

