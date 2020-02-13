California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 478,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,524 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Paramount Group worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,749,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,225,000 after buying an additional 118,389 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 3,805,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,970,000 after buying an additional 399,900 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,467,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,425,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH now owns 968,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,460,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 969.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 958,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,799,000 after buying an additional 869,117 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGRE opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. Paramount Group Inc has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.90, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

PGRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

In related news, Director Katharina Otto-Bernstein acquired 33,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $450,066.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,164,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,103,853.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 16,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $222,409.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,656,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,222,218.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

