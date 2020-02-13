California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,436 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Wolverine World Wide worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 118,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,613 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 395,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 41,905 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,515,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $39.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

