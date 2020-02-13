California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,143 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,781 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.31% of Matador Resources worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 149.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 27.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 606.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $13.48 on Thursday. Matador Resources Co has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $139,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 23,250 shares of company stock valued at $325,854. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

