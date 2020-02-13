California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.27% of Fabrinet worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $2,312,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 39,340 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 721,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,748,000 after buying an additional 35,013 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 47.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 18,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 46.4% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FN opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.22.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.21 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from to in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 6,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $395,242.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $143,731.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,800.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,806 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

