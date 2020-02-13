California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 19,244 Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,244 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.34% of BMC Stock worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BMC Stock by 289.6% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 30,617 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in BMC Stock by 10.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in BMC Stock by 514.4% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 77,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BMC Stock by 9.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in BMC Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMCH opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $423,216.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMCH shares. ValuEngine downgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens raised BMC Stock from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson raised BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on BMC Stock from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

BMC Stock Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

