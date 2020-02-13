California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 37,027 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 37,027 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Olin worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 809,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after buying an additional 219,967 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Olin by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on OLN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.46.

NYSE OLN opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $27.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $151,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

