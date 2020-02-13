California Public Employees Retirement System Takes $7.01 Million Position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 679,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,010,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 610,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 95,751 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,184,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 197,521 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price objective on Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.02.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. Infosys Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

