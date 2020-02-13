California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,734 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,053 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Fulton Financial worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 704,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 41,914 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth $353,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth $478,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.99. Fulton Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.83 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,651.00. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $105,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

