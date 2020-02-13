California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) to report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for California Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.52. California Resources posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that California Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for California Resources.

Get California Resources alerts:

CRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of CRC remained flat at $$6.66 during trading hours on Thursday. 53,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 4.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. California Resources has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $30.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of California Resources by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,258,000 after buying an additional 1,204,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in California Resources by 152.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 647,939 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $5,581,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in California Resources by 822.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 205,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 182,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on California Resources (CRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.