Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

CALA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ CALA opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $7.64.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 191,954 shares of Calithera Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $750,540.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

