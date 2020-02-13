Callisto Network Hits Market Cap of $3.24 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Callisto Network has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $183,176.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 70.7% against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange and OOOBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.34 or 0.02614277 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00116278 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,387,085,613 coins and its circulating supply is 2,341,122,310 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC, BiteBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

