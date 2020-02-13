Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 16,051 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 116.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.16% of CorVel worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 3rd quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $82.12 on Thursday. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $62.43 and a one year high of $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.63.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 7.96%.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $77,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $334,130 in the last three months. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

