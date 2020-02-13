Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 2,774 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $697,000.

BATS EFG opened at $88.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

