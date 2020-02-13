Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 57,064 James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.19% of James River Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JRVR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 850.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 340,753 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,429,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,749,000 after purchasing an additional 137,561 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 79,244 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in James River Group by 712.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 69,963 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 0.44.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

