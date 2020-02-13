Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 5,872 Shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.31% of NV5 Global worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in NV5 Global by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NV5 Global by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth $2,916,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in NV5 Global by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 275,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,203 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $201,786.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVEE opened at $64.67 on Thursday. NV5 Global Inc has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $85.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average is $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $829.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of research firms have commented on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet lowered NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NV5 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

