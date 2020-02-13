Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,162 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hain Celestial Group worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of HAIN opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.85. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.23.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.31 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

