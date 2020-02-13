Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.10% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FMBI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 1,981.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 35,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,819,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,822,000 after buying an additional 206,954 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $194.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FMBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.