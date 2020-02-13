Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,952 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Mueller Water Products worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 233,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 21,772 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,136,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 21,016 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $382,167.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,983.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 33,025 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $393,658.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $320,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,951 shares of company stock worth $1,363,854 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.56 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

MWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

