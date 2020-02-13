Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.08% of Delek US worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1,905.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of DK stock opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. Delek US Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin acquired 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $985,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 279,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,248.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Delek US in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

