Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,376 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Umpqua worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Umpqua by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,596,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,664,000 after buying an additional 44,160 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 28.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,860,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after acquiring an additional 411,644 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,478,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,163,000 after acquiring an additional 121,665 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 35.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 329,612 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

UMPQ stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.