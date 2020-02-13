Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,807 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.09% of HMS worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in HMS by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in HMS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in HMS by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in HMS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in HMS by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HMSY opened at $28.18 on Thursday. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.35.

HMSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of HMS in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.19.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

