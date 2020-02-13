Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,172,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $370,029,000 after buying an additional 227,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,207,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $211,760,000 after acquiring an additional 84,035 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,961,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,301,000 after acquiring an additional 199,501 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 70,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 361,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

TDS opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.24. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $37.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

